Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Shares Goal for Game vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Houston Texans are set to play one final preseason game this afternoon with the Los Angeles Rams in town.
The final preseason game can carry a lot of unknowns, but coach DeMeco Ryans knows what he wants out of his team for the final game before the regular season.
“This last preseason game I’m really looking forward to the guys who get the reps and seeing them grow and improve," Ryans said. "Right now it’s kind of like that final exam. We’ve been going for about a month here in training camp and all of the coaching points, and all of the tips we’ve been giving guys like can you go out and pass this final exam. Like how much have you grown, how much have you learned and can you showcase that on the big stage?”
The Texans know what most of their 53-man roster will look like after Tuesday's 3 p.m. cut deadline, but the final spots could be decided based on who shows out in the team's "final exam."
Kickoff between the two teams is set for 12 noon CT.
