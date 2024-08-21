J.J. Watt Teasing Texans Fans About Potential Return
Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt continues to tease the fanbase about a potential return to the franchise.
Watt has spent plenty of 2024 letting Texans fans know that he's in shape enough to play for the Texans again, should the team need his assistance during the 2024 NFL season. He's left the door open to a return after retiring while being at the peak of his game.
The teasing of the fanbase hasn't stopped, either, as the Texans legend took to social media to show he's been at the facility working out.
Texans second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans was pleased after hearing Watt's openness to a potential return if need be.
"I love to hear J.J. saying he's ready," Ryans said, via Sean Pendergast of SportsRadio 610. "I've got his number ready to go just in case we need him. ... I may need to make that call, so I'm happy that it's open from him."
It's interesting to see Watt stay ready and in game shape while sharing some openness to returning to the Texans in particular. In recent years, the best NFL player of all time Tom Brady retired in 2022 before unretiring. Of course, in 2023, he retired again after one last campaign. He's also teased a potential return.
For the Texans, Cal McNair has already explained how former players help build the organization, even after their time in Houston is complete. The question he answered in a recent Reddit Q&A was regarding Andre Johnson and Johnathan Joseph, though Watt also happens to be a Texans legend and close to the club.
"Our former players have always been very important to our family. These are the guys that laid the foundation for us," McNair wrote. "There's an emphasis on our full Legends program so they can be a resource for the younger players, and this allows the retired guys to stay around the game. With DeMeco being a former player himself, the connection is better than ever."
