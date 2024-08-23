Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud: 'We Don't Practice Like Everyone Else!'
The Houston Texans are a little over two weeks away from the start of the regular season and things are beginning to take shape.
It's been a long and arduous training camp, but that's exactly how second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud likes it.
"We don’t practice like everybody else, at least from what I have heard from my teammates who have been on other teams," Stroud said. "We practice hard and that is how I love it and that is how I did in college and that is what I am used to. I think that is what gives us our edge and not everybody wants to be that so to have guys buy in to that is pretty dope. Coach DeMeco [Ryans] has been at the front of that, and it is up to me and the rest to the leaders to be right behind him and leading away as well. I think it is not meant for everybody but everyone who is here is meant to be here.”
The Texans had a chip on their shoulder going into last year with many writing them off before the season began. This year, teams are expecting far more, but the Texans believe they are capable of beating people's expectations of them again.
Now that they have a little bit more confidence under their belt, the Texans are expected to be one of the more dangerous teams in the AFC for the upcoming season.
