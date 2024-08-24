Texans Daily

Houston Texans Stave Off Los Angeles Rams for Preseason Finale Win

The Houston Texans are finishing the preseason on the right foot.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are going into the regular season on a high note after beating the Los Angeles Rams 17-15 on Saturday afternoon inside NRG Stadium.

The Texans trotted out the backups for today's game while the Rams did the same. Case Keenum and Tim Boyle were the quarterbacks handling duties for the Texans throughout the game.

Boyle broke a 3-3 tie in the second quarter with a five-yard touchdown to fullback Troy Hairston, and that gave the Texans the lead for the rest of the game.

Boyle's second score came early in the fourth when he found wide receiver Johnny Johnson III for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Rams kept things close, scoring their lone touchdown of the game with just over three minutes to go, but their two-point attempt to tie the game was unsuccessful, allowing the Texans to run out the clock and win the contest.

The Texans will now cut their roster down to 53 players as they get ready for their season opener in two weeks on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

JEREMY BRENER

Home/News