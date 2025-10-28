Texans Urged to Trade for Dolphins' Electric Playmaker
With the trade deadline right around the corner, increasing buzz is starting to surface discussing which teams around the league could or should make a move across the next week in order to buy some new talent for a late playoff push, or sell of a piece or two in order to acquire some additional future assets.
For the Houston Texans, they're in premier buyer territory. After a strong Week 8 performance vs. the San Francisco 49ers, this team could be catching a stride at the right moment for this season after a rocky start, and with a potential trade deadline addition on the offensive end, perhaps that could be a perfect move to take this roster to the next level.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, one name that the Texans could look into acquiring in a "fairytale trade idea" is Miami Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane, as Houston appears to be a strong fit on paper to invest in the position.
"Achane, like much of the rest of Miami's offense, hasn't been quite as effective this season. His 73.2 overall PFF grade is the lowest of his three-year career, although his 75.2 PFF rushing grade is still 13th among qualified rushers," Locker wrote.
"Although there are several teams who could desire Achane, the Texans feel especially needy.
Houston ranks 19th in team receiving grade, with Nico Collins (72.3) yet to hit his usual stride. Meanwhile, the Texans also sit 23rd in rushing grade by running backs this year while tying for the fewest first downs gained by backs. In light of the fact that Achane is only under contract through 2026, his probability of being traded is higher than Waddle's."
"The 24-year- old would likely be expensive if he were to be traded, although that cost may be worth it for the Texans in a tight AFC South.
Should the Houston Texans Try to Trade for De'Von Achane?
The acquisition of a star playmaker on the offensive end like Achane would be sure to make Texans fans jump for joy if it came to fruition.
Houston's offense, while showing signs of life vs. the 49ers, and most notably with rookie running back Woody Marks, would certainly benefit from the speed and quickness that the Dolphins’ back provides in the backfield. And for a Miami team that doesn't appear to be in a position to try and win games down the stretch of this season, Achane might not be a trade target who's off the table.
The Texans, who have been prone to making eye-catching roster shake-ups in years past, and this most recent offseason, might hold the assets to make such a move happen, too. Houston has a few extra picks at their disposal for this coming offseason, which would be the perfect trade chips for a team like Miami, which could benefit from another back amid Joe Mixon's lingering injury.
Verdict: Yes, if the price is right.
If the Dolphins were willing to pivot off of one of their top offensive stars, the Texans would be fooling to at least not pick up the phone.
Would the end result be a deal getting hashed out? Who knows how aggressive Nick Caserio would be to bring in Achane to his roster, or what the ask would be from the Dolphins brass? But in theory, it makes a ton of sense and has the chance to come to light until the trade deadline officially passes later next week.
