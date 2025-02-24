Houston Texans Warned Against Trading for Pro Bowl WR
The Houston Texans definitely need to add some more pieces to their aerial attack this offseason, as C.J. Stroud may end up pretty thin on weapons otherwise.
Stefon Diggs is slated to hit free agency in the coming weeks, and Tank Dell will probably be out for all of 2025 as he recovers from a devastating knee injury.
Of course, the Texans don't exactly have a ton of cap space, so they may have a difficult time actually finding any legitimate star power to put alongside of Nico Collins.
However, one former Pro Bowler has surfaced as a potential option for Houston: San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.
The 49ers are working with Samuel to find a trade, but if they are unable to get a deal done, they will likely just release him.
Cole Thompson of Texans Wire feels that Samuel would be a fit for the Texans, but he does not think that Houston should give up anything of value for him.
"Samuel will be on a new team next season, but the question is will it happen via a trade or signing?" Thompson wrote. "Houston shouldn’t give up any draft capital for the former All-Pro, but if he hits free agency, a one-year rental as Tank Dell’s replacement seems like a win-win for both sides."
In other words, don't trade for Samuel and just wait until San Francisco hopefully releases him.
Samuel caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns this past season in what was a down year for him. Perhaps a change of scenery would do the 29-year-old some good.
