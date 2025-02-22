Why the Houston Texans Must Pursue This Former NFC South WR in Free Agency
One of the biggest needs that the Texans must address is the wide receiver position. Outside of star wideout Nico Collins, Houston will not have another big-time playmaker in 2025. Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury in the team's Week 16 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, which means his status for next season is up in the air.
There is the possibility that general manager Nick Caserio could opt to take a pass catcher in round one, such as Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Texas' Matthew Golden. However, quarterback CJ Stroud would greatly benefit with another experienced receiver alongside Collins. Even though the free agent market is thin at the position, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin makes sense for a playoff-ready roster.
The 28-year-old veteran has been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, as he's tallied four 1,000-yard seasons during his eight-year career. Godwin's smooth route-running ability is the perfect compliment to a big-body wideout such as Mike Evans, as he can win at all three levels of the field in both the slot and out wide.
If the Buccaneers do not reach an agreement with Godwin and Houston decides to pursue him, his skill set would give the Texans' passing game a much-needed boost. Collins would remain as the team's primary target, while Godwin maintains a similar role to what he did in Tampa Bay. This would allow for less pressure on both Collins and Godwin and more success through the air next season.
The only issue regarding Godwin will be his health heading into the 2025 NFL Season. During the Buccaneers' Week 7 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, he suffered a brutal ankle injury in the final minutes of the contest.
With less than a minute left in the game, Chris Godwin was tackled by Roquan Smith after making a catch over the middle, and laid face down without moving," said Buccaneers on SI writer Collin Haalboom. "The injury was apparently to his lower leg, and was too gruesome for ESPN to show a replay.
While Godwin ended up missing the rest of Tampa Bay's regular season and lone playoff game against the Washington Commanders, there is a chance that the former star receiver could be healthy for the upcoming season. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Godwin would be an ideal free agent for the Texans.
