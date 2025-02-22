Texans Daily

Why the Houston Texans Must Pursue This Former NFC South WR in Free Agency

Here's why the Houston Texans must pursue this veteran wide receiver if he hits the free agency market.

Dylan Feltovich

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) works out prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) works out prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest needs that the Texans must address is the wide receiver position. Outside of star wideout Nico Collins, Houston will not have another big-time playmaker in 2025. Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury in the team's Week 16 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, which means his status for next season is up in the air.

There is the possibility that general manager Nick Caserio could opt to take a pass catcher in round one, such as Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Texas' Matthew Golden. However, quarterback CJ Stroud would greatly benefit with another experienced receiver alongside Collins. Even though the free agent market is thin at the position, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin makes sense for a playoff-ready roster.

The 28-year-old veteran has been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, as he's tallied four 1,000-yard seasons during his eight-year career. Godwin's smooth route-running ability is the perfect compliment to a big-body wideout such as Mike Evans, as he can win at all three levels of the field in both the slot and out wide.

If the Buccaneers do not reach an agreement with Godwin and Houston decides to pursue him, his skill set would give the Texans' passing game a much-needed boost. Collins would remain as the team's primary target, while Godwin maintains a similar role to what he did in Tampa Bay. This would allow for less pressure on both Collins and Godwin and more success through the air next season.

The only issue regarding Godwin will be his health heading into the 2025 NFL Season. During the Buccaneers' Week 7 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, he suffered a brutal ankle injury in the final minutes of the contest.

With less than a minute left in the game, Chris Godwin was tackled by Roquan Smith after making a catch over the middle, and laid face down without moving," said Buccaneers on SI writer Collin Haalboom. "The injury was apparently to his lower leg, and was too gruesome for ESPN to show a replay.

While Godwin ended up missing the rest of Tampa Bay's regular season and lone playoff game against the Washington Commanders, there is a chance that the former star receiver could be healthy for the upcoming season. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Godwin would be an ideal free agent for the Texans.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

READ MORE: Texans Could Poach WR from Chiefs

READ MORE: Houston Texans Could Consider Surprising Offseason Trade

READ MORE: Houston Texans Potential WR Target Receives Major Comparison

READ MORE: Houston Texans GM Sends Cryptic Message About Stefon Diggs Stance

READ MORE: ESPN Reveals Best Fit for Houston Texans' Free Agent Stefon Diggs

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/News