Texans Connected to Ascending Playmaker for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans need to get creative in how they go about improving their roster this offseason, as they don't have a lot of cap room.
That could obviously create some significant problems as they attempt to address their biggest needs, and it's pretty clear that one of their biggest holes is at the wide receiver position.
It seems strange to say that, given that the Texans landed Stefon Diggs last offseason to put alongside of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but Diggs and Dell both suffered season-ending injuries, and Diggs is slated hit free agency.
As a result, Houston may have to consider some other options to supplement quarterback C.J. Stroud, even if it ends up re-signing Diggs. So, are there any cheap, intriguing receivers that will be available for the Texans next month?
Nick Schwager of Battle Red Blog has identified one: Washington Commanders wide out Dyami Brown.
"It was not until this past season where he started to show a glimpse of what he can do," Schwager wrote. "Due to the trade of former first-rounder Jahan Dotson, along with the season-ending injury to Noah Brown, Brown got his chance to see increased action and he made huge plays down the stretch for a team that was one game away from the Super Bowl."
Brown logged 30 catches for 308 yards and a touchdown in 2024, and a good chunk of that production came over the final few weeks of the regular season. He also caught six passes for 98 yards during the Commanders' Divisional Round win over the Detroit Lions.
The former third-round pick is just 25 years old, so he definitely brings some upside to the table and could present a compelling target for Stroud and the Texans.
