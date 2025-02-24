Houston Texans Star Weapon Might Bolt for Packers
The Houston Texans will have a very big decision to make early in the offseason. Do they want to continue on with Stefon Diggs and try to re-sign him or do they want to move on and find other wide receiver options?
Diggs was acquired in a big trade last offseason and was supposed to be a No. 1 target for C.J. Stroud. Unfortunately, he ended up tearing his ACL after just eight games and missed the rest of the season.
With that being said, the Texans will have to decide if they want to run it back with him or lose him after he played just under half of a season with the franchise.
A new prediction has been made for Diggs this offseason. It would not involve him returning to Houston.
Jacob Camenker of USA Today has named the Green Bay Packers as a potential destination for Diggs this offseason. That suggestion makes an awful lot of sense.
"Diggs might not be a true No. 1 receiver anymore, but the Packers should still be intrigued by his availability," Camenker wrote. "His inside/outside versatility would allow the team to change his and Jayden Reed's alignment to create advantageous matchups while taking some pressure off the oft-injured Christian Watson to play every snap. Diggs is coming off a torn ACL, so the Packers may be able to land him on a one-year deal."
It has been rumored that the Packers will be searching for a top target for Jordan Love. They clearly needed more help at the wide receiver position during the 2024 season. Diggs could view Green Bay as a perfect fit for both money and a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
During the 2024 season in the eight games he played with the Texans, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. They weren't No. 1 receiver numbers, but they were very solid.
Should Houston end up losing Diggs, they could be in some trouble. Tank Dell is out indefinitely with an injury and could miss the entire 2025 season. Houston would need to get very aggressive trying to replace both Diggs and Dell to give Stroud enough help.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Texans choose to do. Diggs could very well leave town, but if Houston wants him back they could figure something out.
