Texans WR Drops Bold Statement on Future in Houston
The Houston Texans entered 2024 with what appeared to be the most loaded receiving corps in the NFL, but it certainly did not turn out that way.
Injuries obviously played a role, as Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell all missed time, with the latter two suffering season-ending injuries.
As a result, the Texans are facing some pretty serious questions concerning the wide receiver position this offseason, as Diggs is headed for free agency and Dell will probably miss all of 2025.
One of the few Houston wide outs who remained healthy for most of this past season was Robert Woods, who played in 15 games and logged 20 catches for 203 yards in a limited role. He then aggravated a groin injury late in the year, causing him to miss the final two contests.
Like Diggs, Woods' contract has also expired, which has put is future with the Texans in doubt.
The 32-year-old recently spoke to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 about his future in Houston, and it seems like he wants to stay put.
“Feeling good, kind of getting ready to revamp and go another year again,” Woods said. “I had a great time here in Houston, loved being with C.J. [Stroud], a great quarterback, loved our receiver room, our coaches. We’ll see how it goes in free agency."
The question is, do the Texans want Woods back? He doesn't seem so sure.
“You know how free agency is," Woods added. "Whatever is best for me and my family and my football career. If that’s in Houston, however it goes, we’ll look to that.”
There was a time when Woods was one of the more prolific receivers in the league, particularly back during his Los Angeles Rams days when he posted back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns in 2018 and 2019.
However, the USC product has certainly declined since then, so we'll have to see if he fits into Houston's plans next season.
