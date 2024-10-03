Texans Daily

Texans Were 'Very Close' to Keenan Allen Trade

The Houston Texans nearly acquired Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts to make a catch against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts to make a catch against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans were active on the wide receiver trade market over the offseason, trading for Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.

But Diggs wasn't the first player that the Texans tried to trade for. That honor goes to Keenan Allen, who was with the Los Angeles Chargers, but was dealt to the Chicago Bears.

"The belief in league circles is the Texans were committed to getting an established veteran receiver this offseason," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler writes. "They first tried with Keenan Allen, who was traded from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Chicago Bears on March 14. A source close to Allen said the Texans got 'very close' to dealing for the receiver."

The Texans were searching for a new established receiver for C.J. Stroud, and that player was nearly Allen. However, Houston probably isn't upset that the consolation prize was Diggs.

So far this season, Diggs has 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns while Allen has dealt with injuries, managing just seven catches for 48 yards.

Now, Diggs will face his former Bills team in Week 5 with revenge on the mind.

