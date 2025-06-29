Texans, AFC South Dealt Eye-Opening Take Ahead of Next Season
On the surface, the Houston Texans look primed to have a major edge within the AFC South next season in the form of their upside at the quarterback position in the form of C.J. Stroud.
Compared to the other three members of the South- the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts, the Texans certainly have the best outlook ahead of the 2025 campaign, as their former Offensive Rookie of the Year talent will have another year of development under his belt with proven success, while also having a bright offensive mind in the form of Nick Caley to guide him for the year ahead.
However, when stacking up that group of quarterbacks in the AFC South across the rest of the league, that's where the outlook gets a bit shaky for this division.
Heading into next season, NFL.com's Nick Shook ranked the AFC South division's four projected starting quarterbacks as the worst four-man group across the league, headlined by C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Trevor Lawrence, and the Colts' duo of Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.
"I like to think of the AFC South as the division with the greatest untapped potential," Shook wrote. "We've already seen what Stroud can do when playing at a high level (see: his 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award), but the rest have yet to flirt with their projected peaks. We might never see it from Richardson (whom I expected to take a big step forward in 2024 and instead took a couple backward), especially if Jones wins the Colts' QB1 job in training camp."
"Lawrence is already on his second contract (and his third head coach), and he can claim the 2022 season (4,113 passing yards, 25:8 TD-to-INT ratio, 95.2 passer rating) as proof of a bright possible future," Shook continued. "It also stands far above his output otherwise (an average of 3,234 passing yards, 15 TD passes, 13 picks and a passer rating of 80.9 in his other three seasons), and after missing seven games last season, he needs to stay on the field long enough to give fans reason to believe in him. Ward arrives as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is being given the keys to the Titans right off the bat."
"If everything falls into place, all four franchises should have their answers under center and vault up the rankings. But that if is currently teetering like a Jenga tower headed toward the endgame."
There definitely are many red flags at quarterback in the AFC South for next season, no matter where you look. Even the Texans, who will be looking to rebound from last season's dysfunction on that side of the ball and their offensive line troubles, could have a few growing pains to adjust to throughout the months of next year.
Similar growing pains could linger for the Titans, Jaguars, and Colts for their respective concerns, but each also has a hint of positive upside in the mix, giving this division's group of quarterbacks a high ceiling, but also paired with a low floor.
It's largely a wait-and-see situation to figure out how this AFC South shakes out when it comes to their passing offense, but at least when it comes to the Texans, this offense seems to be in the best shape of the bunch.
