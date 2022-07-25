Texans Training Camp Preview: Can DL Jonathan Greenard Build on Breakout Season?

Houston Texans first-year defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire knows a thing or two about stout defensive line play.

Before entering the coaching field, Cesaire played nine seasons at defensive end and tackle as a member of the San Diego Chargers. Upon retiring, Cesaire became the defensive line coach for the University of San Diego, a position he held until joining the Buffalo Bills as an assistant coach along the defensive front.

After two seasons in Buffalo, the Texans hired Cesaire to coach their defensive linemen, an all-around intriguing situation considering the young talent in the room. Cesaire inherited a unit featuring third-year pro Jonathan Greenard, who led the team in sacks a season ago with eight.

There's also promise inside at the defensive tackle position, with second-year pro Roy Lopez, 2020 second-rounder Ross Blacklock, and rookie fifth-rounder Thomas Booker all presenting high-upside athletes for Cesaire to work with, while seven-year pro Maliek Collins offers a stable piece inside.

The 41-year-old coach didn't come to Houston alone, though. He brought with him veteran pass rushers Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes, providing the Texans with strong locker room presences and a model of what long-tenured NFL players look like, in addition to their value off the edge.

Houston also added fourth-year pass rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a 2018 fifth-round pick with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and six quarterback hits in 13 games a season ago.

According to Cesaire, he needs as many pressure players as possible because his end goal is to get after the quarterback with four, rather than needing to dial up blitz packages.

"We're a pass rush generating pressure with a four-man rush," Cesaire said at his introductory press conference. "We're really trying to be disruptive at the point of attack. That's what we're all about."

The Texans have the talent in the room to create pressure and be disruptive, it just comes down to execution. Can Greenard keep his arrow pointing upward and prove his 2021 season was just a sign of things to come? Who's most likely to step up behind him? Which of the veteran free agent additions will make the biggest impact?

Here are three players to watch throughout the preseason and beyond.

Jonathan Greenard

A 2020 third-round pick out of Florida, Greenard had a hum-ho rookie season before taking the sophomore jump to another level. After starting just once in his first year, Greenard started all 12 games he appeared in, posting eight sacks, nine tackles-for-loss and 12 quarterback hits.

Now looking to build on his 2021 season and assert himself as one of the game's best young pass rushers, Greenard will enter 2022 with his third defensive line coach in as many seasons. With Greenard seemingly a budding star, Cesaire is eager to get the pads on at training camp and start working with the former Gator.

"Strength, length, speed, passion; he doesn’t stop,” Cesaire said. “He has an incredible motor, great, great rush hands. I just love the way he plays each and every snap. I can’t wait to get my hands on him.”

Greenard is no longer a secret around the league; he's Houston's top pass rusher and is poised to keep his career going on an upward trajectory. With his blend of tools and effort, the future is bright for the 25-year-old.

Roy Lopez

Lopez, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick out of Arizona, played in 16 games with 15 starts as a rookie. He posted 31 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss and one sack in the middle of Houston's defense.

Now entering year two, Lopez looks to follow in Greenard's footsteps in regard to a breakout campaign. At 6-2, 318-pounds, Lopez has a prototypical build of an NFL defensive tackle. Beyond the frame, Cesaire sees high-end physical tools in Lopez, making him a tantalizing project for Houston's first-year coach.

"Roy is very stout at the point of attack, great quick first step, strong powerful hands, strong powerful player," Cesaire said. "He's young too, so he's going to be like an empty canvas where I can mold him however I want."

The 24-year-old Lopez possesses all of the traits needed to be a standout player inside for the Texans. Staring down another year of heavy snaps, Lopez has an opportunity to emerge as a long-term building block up front in Houston.

Mario Addison

Entering year 12 in the league, Addison will turn 35 before the start of the season. Houston marks his sixth team in the league and serves as a reminder of his first; Addison played under now-Texans head coach Lovie Smith with the Chicago Bears in 2011.

Addison has quietly been one of the NFL's most consistently productive pass rushers as he hasn't had a season with under five sacks since 2013, his third year in the league. With four straight seasons above nine sacks from 2016 to 2019, Addison had a down 2020, posting just five sacks, but bounced back with seven in 2021.

While Addison enters the closing stretch of a strong NFL career, he'll carry tremendous value inside the walls of the Texans' facilities. Addison is described as self-aware, passionate and versatile, according to Eric Washinton, who worked with Addison from 2012 through last season.

"Mario has got a lot of NFL experience under his belt in so many different situations. He’s been a part of winning teams. He’s been on teams where he’s been a strong contributing factor," Washington said. "He’s got a lot to share with two rookies. He’s played a number of positions. Mario came into the NFL primarily as a special-teams player, never complained.

"His calling card has always been his motor, his energy. He brings the passion for whatever he’s doing and accepting his role and making the best of it. His attitude is tremendous. Our young players will benefit simply from watching Mario in that respect, in addition to some of the nuance of winning one-on-ones as an edge or interior rusher."

While Houston isn't necessarily expecting Addison to post career numbers, history suggests he'll still perform at a respectable clip. For a Texans team with young talent in need of veteran voices, Addison is an excellent addition, both on and off the field.