How Many Texans Join Deshaun In NFL Top 101?

The Houston Texans are represented in a recent ranking of the top 101 players in the NFL... but only just a bit.

Rankings of all kinds haven't been friendly to the Houston Texans this offseason, and making sure to stick to the trend, USA Today's latest list of the 101 best players in the NFL wasn't exactly dominated by Houstonians.

To be more specific, just one Texan featured... Kind of.

READ MORE: 'Foundational 5: Who Are Houston Texans' Building Blocks for Future?

Coming in at No. 8 is the still-technically-a-Texan (although maybe not for long) quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Last season I did my best to implore fans to watch Deshaun Watson each Sunday. While the Houston Texans were a bad football team, Watson was one of the more enjoyable players to watch. His growth as a passer from his days at Clemson to now has been a joy to follow. Watson is now a master manipulator at all levels of the field, and his athleticism and aggression as a passer makes him a dangerous player to try and defend.

Ahead of Watson in the rankings are, in order: Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey, Tom Brady, Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

READ MORE: Houston Legend Bum Phillips To Titans Ring Of Honor - Great, But …

Other notable players within the top 20 from a Houston point of view are former Texans DeAndre Hopkins at 16 and Tyrann Mathieu at 14.

There are a few Texans who deserve to feel somewhat aggrieved at their absence from the top 101.

First, wide receiver Brandin Cooks recorded his fifth 1,000-plus-receiving-yards season in seven years.

Then there is linebacker Zach Cunningham, who led the NFL in tackles last season with 164 - the third straight year he has hit triple-digits.

Finally we have two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil. One of the most reliable offensive tackles in the league, he allowed just two sacks in 14 games last year.

Is it possible some players are being overlooked due to the overall team's poor performances in 2020? Potentially. Maybe, therefore, as Houston builds its program, Texans will increasingly dot future such lists.

CONTINUE READING: Trevor Lawrence & AFC South QBs: Can Texans Beat 'Em?