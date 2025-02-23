Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Potential Seahawks' Cut
If there was one clear need for the Houston Texans heading into the offseason, it would be at the wide receiver position. With Tank Dell out indefinitely due to injury and Stefon Diggs hitting free agency, that leaves the Texans with Nico Collins as the only real playmaker for C.J. Stroud.
Obviously, that is not going to work.
Houston needs to figure out a way to support Stroud better than that. Nick Caserio and the front office will need to focus on bringing more wide receiver talent in throughout the offseason.
One potential option could be to re-sign Diggs. However, the Texans would still need more help. Houston could add a wide receiver via the draft, a trade, free agency, or even keep a close eye on potential cut candidates at the position throughout the NFL.
With that in mind, the Texans have been urged to monitor the future of one specific cut candidate.
Tyler Lockett, a veteran wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, could very well be on the cut block. If the Seahawks decided to let him walk, Houston is being urged to consider signing him.
Cole Thompson of Texans Wire has suggested that Lockett could make sense for the Texans.
"Lockett has been demoted to WR3 in Seattle, but he’d be WR2 for Houston if the AFC South franchise brought him in," Thompson wrote. "He’d thrive in the slot for C.J. Stroud after averaging 84 catches over his first nine years with the Seahawks."
During the 2024 season with Seattle, Lockett ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers were way down from even his 2023 campaign.
In 2023, the 32-year-old wide receiver caught 79 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns.
Lockett may not be the best potential target for Houston, but he would be solid. If he could be the second addition for the Texans alongside either Diggs or a first round pick at wide receiver, he would be a great pickup.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store. Keep an eye on Lockett as a potential target if the Seahawks decide to part ways with him.
