How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Titans: TV Channel, Betting Odds
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will each have a shot to get their first win of the 2025 season on the board this weekend after starting off the year with a winless three-game stretch, now eyeing a big opportunity to capitalize on to get their respective campaigns on track
The Texans are back at home for another divisional bout, fresh off their third-straight loss of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Titans will be trying to claim the first win of Cam Ward's young career, following up from a trouncing vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
A win this weekend is absolutely pivotal for Houston, as an 0-4 record will keep them as the sole last place team in the AFC South, and an even bigger deficit to climb out of in the league standings to kick his year off.
Here's how to tune into the action for Week 4:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
- Date/Time: Sunday, September 27th @ 12 PM CST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- Television: CBS
- Stream: NFL+
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston -7 (-118), Tennessee +7 (-102)
- Favorite Moneyline: Titans +340
- Underdog Moneyline: Houston -440
- Total: 39.5
- Total Over Odds: -108
- Total Under Odds: -112
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Injury Reports
Here are the final injury reports for each side ahead of Week 4's battle in Houston:
Houston Texans
- CB Derek Stingley: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)
Tennessee Titans
- OT JC Latham: OUT (hip)
- LB Dorian Mausi: QUESTIONABLE (back)
- WR Bryce Oliver: OUT (knee)
- S Kevin Winston Jr.: DOUBTFUL (hamstring)
For the Texans, while the likes of tight Cade Stover, cornerback Jaylin Smith, and fullback Jakob Johnson are on the Injured Reserve list, the only name to be found on the gameday injury report is star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who's questionable to play due to an oblique injury suffered in Week 3.
For the Titans' side, they'll be forced without their starting second-year tackle and JC Latham, while depth receiver Bryce Oliver will also be missing time this weekend.
