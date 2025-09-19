Texans Final Injury Report Lists One Player Out vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have each revealed their final injury reports ahead of their Week 3 matchup following their final team practice of the week.
Here's the full landscape for both the Texans and Jaguars injury outlooks for Week 3:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 9/19)
CB Kamari Lassiter: full (knee)
NB Jalen Pitre: full (rib)
WR Christian Kirk: full (hamstring)
WR Braxton Berrios: full (hamstring)
DE Darrell Taylor: full (hip)
C Jake Andrews: full (ankle)
CB Jaylin Smith: OUT (hamstring)
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report (as of 9/19)
OL Ezra Cleveland: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
TE Hunter Long: full (rib)
CB Jarrian Jones: full (back)
OL Wyatt Milum: OUT (knee)
RB Bhayshul Tuten: limited (shoulder)
CB Montaric Jones: full (ankle)
WR Brian Thomas Jr.: full (wrist)
For the Texans, it's one official absence for Week 3 in Jacksonville: rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith, who was inactive for three straight practices with a hamstring injury, and will miss his first game of the season.
However, while Smith will be rehabbing his hamstring injury, both wide receivers, Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios, will be fully recovered from their hamstring ailments of the past two weeks, marking their official Texans debut set to take place vs. the Jaguars.
Starting center Jake Andrews was also a full participant in the Texans' third practice session of the week, as he'll aim to make his return in Week 3 following his foot injury suffered in Houston's season opener– a big step forward for this offensive line after two weeks of ups and downs.
As for the Jaguars, Brian Thomas Jr. now looks healthy and ready to go against the Texans after facing initial questions surrounding his wrist injury, along with being downgraded to a limited participant in Jacksonville's second practice of the week.
However, the Jaguars will have some lingering questions around their offensive line vs. the Texans, as Wyatt Milum has been listed as out, and starting left guard Ezra Cleveland was labeled questionable, with his outlook likely becoming clearer ahead of kickoff.
Backup running back Bhayshul Tuten was a limited participant in Jacksonville's third practice, but has no injury designation leading up to their clash vs. the Texans.