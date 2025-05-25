Indianapolis Colts Star Fires Stern Message to Houston Texans
There is no love lost between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, two teams who may be battling for AFC South supremacy next season.
The Texans have won two straight division titles, and in 2023, they had to beat the Colts in Week 18 in game that decided who would take home the crown.
Well, next year, Houston and Indianapolis will face each other in the season finale yet again, and new Colts safety Camryn Bynum has already informed the Texans that that matchup could ultimately prove to be for all the marbles.
“And it's smart they put it at [Week] 18 because they know that's going to be the game that decides it all,” Byrum said on the Up & Adams Show.
Indianapolis signed Bynum to a four-year, $60 million contract back in March in an attempt to bolster a secondary that struggled mightily in 2024. The Colts also added cornerback Charvarius Ward, so they have taken significant strides in improving their defensive backfield.
Bynum spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, so he had previously been very unfamiliar with the Texans-Colts rivalry, playing in a different conference and all. However, he has now clearly become acquainted with the competition between the two sides.
The 26-year-old racked up 96 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended during his final campaign in Minnesota and has been one of the more underrated defenders in the league for quite some time.
Indianapolis definitely improved this offseason, so Houston will have to be ready for the challenge, especially considering that Bynum clearly is.
