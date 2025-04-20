Texans' NFL Draft Plans Could be Spoiled by Hated AFC Rival
The Houston Texans seem to be leaning toward getting quarterback C.J. Stroud some protection with the 25th overall pick of the NFL Draft, especially after trading away five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
However, the Texans may see their plans spoiled by a hated AFC rival: the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN's Matt Miller has reported that the Chiefs are searching for a left tackle and that they could jump in front of Houston to get their guy.
"I've heard that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade up in Round 1," Miller wrote. "They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency but were otherwise quiet, opting to re-sign their own versus hitting the open market. A move up in Round 1 would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution; I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board."
There are numerous offensive linemen the Texans could be targeting at No. 25, with Kelvin Banks, Tyler Booker and Josh Conerly among the names that have been mentioned. So surely, Houston has a backup plan.
That being said, it would certainly sting if Kansas City were able to trade up one spot in front of the Texans and steal the top player on Houston's board. It would be just another annoying example of the Chiefs one-upping the Texans.
Of course, Houston can always look to trade up itself if it really wants to bag a specific player, but the draft capital it would cost in the process may not make it worth doing.
