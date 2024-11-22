Why Texans Named Joe Mixon Captain
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon has had a fantastic first season with the team, and he has earned his respect from his teammates.
Earlier this month, Mixon was named an additional captain by the Texans, a move that coach DeMeco Ryans agreed with.
"Being a captain doesn’t mean you have to have – breakdown more huddles or have more meetings, it’s just about going out and continuing to show people why you’re the leader by the work that you put in," Ryans said. "And that’s what Joe did before he was a captain. He showed that by his work and all of our guys in the locker room respect Joe for how he shows up, not only on game day, but each and every day in practice, the energy he brings, uplifting everybody on our team, everybody respects that, everybody sees it. So, it’s easy to see why he’s a captain. He’s a guy that guys would like to follow or should follow if you’re a young player trying to figure it out, you just watch Joe practice and that’s how it should look.”
On top of his leadership, Mixon has been strong in the box score. He has only played in eight games, but he has ran for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns, including three last week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Mixon and the Texans are back in action in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
