One of the great additions to the Houston Texans offense this season has been the contributions of running back Joe Mixon.
Mixon has the third-most rushing touchdowns (10) and rushing yards per game (95.5) in his first season with the Texans. Three of those rushing touchdowns came on Monday Night Football, the first time a Texan has done that since 2013.
Despite Mixon’s success, ESPN’s Matt Miller projected Houston to add a running back in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft. Miller has the Texans selecting 23rd overall and choosing Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty.
“Houston’s trade for Joe Mixon has worked out nicely, as he has been a perfect scheme fit when healthy,” Miller wrote. “But Mixon will be 29 years old next season and has an out from his contract after the 2025 campaign. "It’s important for Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik a Kyle Shanahan disciple to have an effective running game, which would make Jeanty an ideal fit at this spot.”
Jeanty has firmly established himself as the top running back in this draft class. In just 10 games this season, he’s amassed an impressive 1,893 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground, along with 98 receiving yards and an additional touchdown through the air.
Jeanty and dynamic dual-threat star wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter are locked in a tight race for the Heisman Trophy, and it’s a competition both players undoubtedly deserve to be in.
If the Texans draft Jeanty, they will aim to enhance their offensive backfield, potentially giving quarterback C.J. Stroud more tools, but risking neglect of other vital positions like the offensive line.
