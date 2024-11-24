Texans Daily

Texans Fall to Titans Behind Mistakes, Turnovers

The Houston Texans are on the wrong end of an upset against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are stunned after a 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Even though the Texans started the game hot with an 81-yard kickoff return from Dameon Pierce and a 19-yard touchdown to tight end Cade Stover, mistakes and errors throughout the game cost them dearly.

Going into the final drive of the second half with the game tied at 17, C.J. Stroud threw an interception at the worst time possible, which led to a Titans field goal going into the locker room.

The Texans defense kept the team in the game, recording a pick-six in the third quarter and recording eight sacks on the day.

The Texans trailed 30-27 with the two-minute warning, and Ka'imi Fairbairn lined up for a 28-yard field goal, but it sailed wide to the left, giving Houston another loss.

The Texans should have won the game, but they beat themselves with a number of unforced errors and penalties. It's another reminder that they need to clean things up before games begin to count.

The Texans are back in action in Week 13 at EverBank Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

