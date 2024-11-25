Texans Daily

Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Tennessee Titans

The best and worst-graded Houston Texans defensive players in their AFC South loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates his sack against Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates his sack against Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have been able to hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball as the offense has continuously tried to figure out the issues on that side of the ball. However, in their 32-27 loss to AFC South divisional rival the Tennessee Titans, the Texans' defense couldn't do enough as the offensive issues that have plagued them throughout the season once again showed their ugly face.

Statistically, the Texans' defense didn't quite do as bad as things seemed after coming away with three turnovers including a pick-six that was returned for a touchdown by Jimmie Ward. However, the Titans were one of the worst teams in the league on offense, and allowing them to put up almost 400 total yards isn't going to get the job done.

Will Levis had a field day, outside of being sacked eight times, and running back Tony Pollard had one of his best performances of the year after rushing for 119 yards and a score. The Texans will need to regroup on the defensive side of the ball and return to their elite level of dominance as they look to hold onto the top spot in the division.

Here is how the Houston Texans defensive players graded out in their 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Highest Graded:

1. DE Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after tackling Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.5

2. LB Devin White

Devin Whit
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) drops a pass while being covered by Houston Texans linebacker Devin White (45) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 85.2

3. DE Derek Barnett

Derek Barnet
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 84.6

4. CB Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Wards
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) is introduced before playing against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 84.0

5. DE Dylan Horton

Dylan Horto
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) in action during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 81.6

Lowest Graded:

1. SS Eric Murray

Eric Murra
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) walks onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 37.5

2. CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 43.3

3. CB Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitr
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.8

4. DT Mario Edwards Jr.

Mario Edwards Jr
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.9

5. DE Denico Autry

Denico Autr
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 56.5

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024.

