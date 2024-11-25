Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Tennessee Titans
The Houston Texans have been able to hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball as the offense has continuously tried to figure out the issues on that side of the ball. However, in their 32-27 loss to AFC South divisional rival the Tennessee Titans, the Texans' defense couldn't do enough as the offensive issues that have plagued them throughout the season once again showed their ugly face.
Statistically, the Texans' defense didn't quite do as bad as things seemed after coming away with three turnovers including a pick-six that was returned for a touchdown by Jimmie Ward. However, the Titans were one of the worst teams in the league on offense, and allowing them to put up almost 400 total yards isn't going to get the job done.
Will Levis had a field day, outside of being sacked eight times, and running back Tony Pollard had one of his best performances of the year after rushing for 119 yards and a score. The Texans will need to regroup on the defensive side of the ball and return to their elite level of dominance as they look to hold onto the top spot in the division.
Here is how the Houston Texans defensive players graded out in their 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans Calls Out Texans Defense
Highest Graded:
1. DE Will Anderson Jr.
PFF Grade: 90.5
2. LB Devin White
PFF Grade: 85.2
3. DE Derek Barnett
PFF Grade: 84.6
READ MORE: Texans Coach Reacts to Titans Loss
4. CB Jimmie Ward
PFF Grade: 84.0
5. DE Dylan Horton
PFF Grade: 81.6
Lowest Graded:
1. SS Eric Murray
PFF Grade: 37.5
READ MORE: Texans Loss Cranks Up Panic Meter
2. CB Derek Stingley Jr.
PFF Grade: 43.3
3. CB Jalen Pitre
PFF Grade: 47.8
4. DT Mario Edwards Jr.
PFF Grade: 50.9
5. DE Denico Autry
PFF Grade: 56.5
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter
More Houston Texans News
• Texans Fall to Titans Behind Mistakes, Turnovers
• Jimmie Ward's Interception Highlights Texans Effort in Loss to Titans
• Why Texans Named Joe Mixon Captain