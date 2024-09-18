Texans Daily

Justin Jefferson Status Updated vs. Texans

The Houston Texans could see Justin Jefferson against the Minnesota Vikings.

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Houston Texans in Week 3, but there was some injury concerns regarding star wide receiver Justin Jefferson's quad.

Jefferson left the Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers with a quad contusion, putting his status up in the air for Week 3 against the Texans.

However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jefferson participated in practice on Wednesday, which puts him on track to play against the Texans this weekend.

With Jefferson likely active, it will make the Texans' job a little more challenging against the Vikings. Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will likely draw the assignment of defending him, putting the two former LSU Tigers teammates against one another.

Both Jefferson and Stingley were part of LSU's last National Championship team, and now the two will likely get a chance to play against one another for the first time as professionals.

Jefferson already has 192 yards through two weeks, so Stingley will be in for quite the test this weekend, but the Texans cornerback is hoping to make a name for himself, and could do that with a strong performance.

Texans Star Has Top Selling Jersey in NFL

