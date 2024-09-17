Should Texans Sign Former All-Pro CB?

Texans Daily

The Houston Texans are in need of cornerback depth, and Patrick Peterson still is looking for a home.

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) in the second half in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have been bit by the injury bug in the secondary, and that could mean a transaction is coming to give some relief.

Bleacher Report suggests the idea of signing free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"Patrick Peterson is probably only interested in playing at 34 years old if it means playing on a contender. If the Texans want to become a contender, they probably need to add a little more depth in the secondary. Thus, a mutually beneficial relationship between Peterson and the Texans could be born," Bleacher Report writes. "The Texans had to place Jeff Okudah on injury reserve on Wednesday and also had to play without M.J. Stewart at safety. Peterson brings a ton of experience and even played a little bit of safety with the Steelers last season."

Peterson, 34, has made the All-Pro list three times and the Pro Bowl eight times with the Arizona Cardinals, but has seen his role reduced with the Minnesota Vikings (2021-22) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2023).

Adding Peterson would give the Texans some depth and a mentor for young rookie Kamari Lassiter and third-year pro Derek Stingley Jr. among others.

The Texans may just wait for their players to heal and roll with who they have, but an extra reinforcement may not hurt.

