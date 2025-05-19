Key Houston Texans Game Named Among Top Must-Watch Matchups in 2025
The Houston Texans have a challenging but exciting schedule ahead in the 2025 season. While it’s easy to circle Week 1 and each division rivalry matchup ahead of the season, there’s usually that one game to look out for that can help determine just where the team stands in the NFL landscape.
The Athletic took a closer look at the 2025 schedule and pointed out one “must-watch” game for all 32 teams. Their choice for Houston has been a difficult matchup for Houston since the team joined the league, a Week 5 matchup on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.
A Must-Win to Prove Houston Belongs Among the AFC Elite
While Houston does have two divisional matchups and a couple of NFC playoff contenders to face within the first four weeks of the season, the game against Baltimore is the first against an elite AFC contender. A Week 5 win over Baltimore doesn’t give Houston anything substantial beyond a late-season tie-breaker, but it would send a message to the rest of the league.
Of course, last year the Ravens embarrassed the Texans on Christmas Day, winning 31-2 as Lamar Jackson put up over 250 yards of offense and three touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed for 147 yards and a score as well.
While Houston was able to rebound in its next two games, including a playoff win over the Chargers, the loss to Baltimore did show that the Texans still had room to grow before becoming title contenders in the AFC.
In all-time matchups against the Ravens, Houston is just 2-11. As The Athletic’s Adam Coleman points out in his section of the article, the Texans have never really had an answer for whatever the Ravens bring to the table. They’ll need to in 2025 to show they are ready to join the Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs among the AFC’s elite.
Of course, Houston will also face the Bills and Chiefs this season in Weeks 12 and 14, respectively. A Week 5 win in Baltimore might be the catalyst to spur the Texans through the stretch leading into Week 12 with the confidence to take that next step against the top teams in the league.