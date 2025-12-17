Texans Announce Signing of Familiar DT

The Houston Texans have made a new addition to their practice squad heading into Week 16 of the 2025 season, and it's actually someone who's made a stop on the roster once before.

According to a team announcement, the Texans have signed defensive tackle Marcus Harris to the practice squad.

It's a depth move to bring in Harris for the Texans' defensive line that's suffered a few tough injuries in recent weeks.

Both Tim Settle Jr. and Mario Edwards Jr., two of the Texans' pivotal pieces in their defensive interior, have been ruled out for the remainder of the season with their respective injuries, thus leaving Houston a bit shorthanded at depth for the position— led by Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai.

Therefore, the Texans have decided to sign Harris to their practice squad, who had previously been with Houston back during the 2024 offseason after being selected as a seventh-round pick at 247th overall in that draft––offering a bit of familiarity, and someone who's already played under DeMeco Ryans and his defense once before.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcus Harris pushes works on getting by defensive tackle Casey Rogers and defensive tackle Deone Walker during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before this season, Harris had spent time with both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills throughout the offseason before being released prior to Week 1 due to roster cuts, leaving his services up for grabs until now. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle spent three years with Auburn and two with Kansas before joining the league.

To this point, Harris has yet to log an NFL snap since arriving, primarily being a practice squad participant within the first year and a half of his career. That, though, could change in due time if Houston decides to elevate him to the roster within the final three weeks of the year.

The Texans proved just last week that they're not shy of handing an opportunity to those practice squad elevations if prompted, as they gave 15 carries to recent signing Jawhar Jordan that led to Houston's first 100-yard day of the season, and a 53-man roster spot to follow.

Perhaps Harris could be next in line to land that opportunity with the Texans, especially when factoring in their recent injuries on the interior of their stout offensive line.

