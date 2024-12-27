Texans Need to Bounce Back After Ravens Loss
The Houston Texans are going back to the drawing board after a 31-2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 at NRG Stadium.
The Christmas Day clunker was easily the Texans' worst performance of the season, and they need to figure things out before the playoffs begin in early January.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about how he hopes what his team's response was.
“I think you come back fired up and showing that's not who we are," Ryans said postgame. "At the end of the day that's not who we are. That's not what we represent, what we put out there on the field today. That's not Texans football. For anybody to come back and bounce back from it you got to check yourself and make sure you're playing with elite execution and elite energy to go out and make the plays we need to make to win the game. It all starts with a self-check and then we go from there.”
The Texans need to figure things out quickly, because losses after the team's Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans will end their season.
