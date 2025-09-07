Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Shares Mindset Ahead of Rams Game
The wait for the start of a new Houston Texans season is officially over. On Sunday afternoon, this group will get the motions of the fresh 17-game regular season off and running, starting their campaign on the road for what will likely be a considerable challenge ahead against the Los Angeles Rams.
It's a major test for this new and improved roster right off the bat. The Rams have had a consistently productive offense ever since the marriage between Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay formed in 2021, and proved last season to have an impressive up-and-coming defense on the other end of the field, especially in the trenches.
Thus, it won't be a walk in the park for the Texans to come out of SoFi Stadium 1-0. But when asking Texans' star defender Will Anderson Jr., he's ready to take on the challenge that the Rams have to offer, and more than anything, he simply seems excited for what the new season ahead could have in store.
"I'm very excited. I can't wait," Anderson Jr. said of the Texans' season opener, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "I was talking to [Sheldon Rankins] all week, and was like, 'Man, it's going to be so much fun,' and he just said the same thing today, man. It's going to be a fun game for us to go out and just showcase our abilities, man. I can't wait to go spin with everybody."
To start off his third year in the league, Anderson will be immediately tasked with slowing down one of the NFL's most experienced and respected quarterbacks under center in Matthew Stafford, who, despite entering year 17, still continues as one of the most productive guys at his position year in and year out.
That's an assignment much easier said than done for any defense to kick Week 1 off with, even for a talented unit like the Texans have on the roster. But for Anderson Jr., it's clear he's been grinding film in preparation to face a Stafford-McVay offense, centering upon fast reads, getting the ball out quickly, and effectively making it tougher for this stout defensive line.
"He gets the ball out really fast. He's top in the league at getting the ball out, side-arm throws. Very accurate with his throws, and we're excited for the challenge, man," Anderson continued. "And with the d-line that we have, we're going to face quarterbacks like this that get the ball out fast and try to slow it down. It's not about getting frustrated, it's about sticking to the game plan, having fun, and everybody just going out there, swarming, and doing their job."
The Rams are certainly coming into this one prepared as ever, just as the Texans are. But, even with a potentially tall task for this defense on the horizon, Anderson Jr. has a lot of confidence in what his side of the ball could put together. Not just for Sunday, but for the entire season as well.
"We believe we can be a top defense in this league, man. We have all of the pieces, to me: from the front, to the middle, to the back-end. Everybody just playing together, flying around, swarming, having fun, and I think the biggest thing is just how much better can we continue to execute and be detailed on our jobs with precision."
Anderson Jr. and the rest of the Texans defense will get their season kicked off during the Sunday's late window vs. the Rams, beginning at 3:25 PM CT at SoFi Stadium.
