Packers Muffed Punt Leads to Texans TD
The Houston Texans have found the end zone for the first time against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.
It started with a Packers turnover on a punt from Tommy Townsend, where Corey Ballentine muffed the ball and it was picked up by Texans defensive back M.J. Stewart.
Here's a look at the play:
READ MORE: Texans Star WR Starts Fight With Packers Pregame
That put the Texans inside the Packers' 10-yard line, and it only took two plays for Joe Mixon to run the ball in the end zone for the team's first touchdown of the day.
Here's a look at Mixon's score:
The touchdown marks Mixon's third on the season and the second straight game he has found the end zone.
The Texans now have a 2-0 lead in the turnover margin in the first half, and that could loom large when the game gets down to the final minutes. Houston is an underdog on the road against Green Bay, but the team is doing what it needs to if it wants to pull out an upset victory.
The Texans hold a 10-7 lead against the Packers early in the second quarter.
READ MORE: WATCH: Texans LB Picks Off Packers' Jordan Love on First Drive
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Veterans Increasing C.J. Stroud's Confidence
• Texans DE Suspended; What's Next?
• Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Proud' of Will Anderson Jr.
• NFL Trade Grades: Texans Get Mixed Reviews on Cam Akers Deal