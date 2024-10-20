Texans Daily

Packers Muffed Punt Leads to Texans TD

The Houston Texans took advantage of another Green Bay Packers turnover.

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) rushes with the football against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have found the end zone for the first time against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

It started with a Packers turnover on a punt from Tommy Townsend, where Corey Ballentine muffed the ball and it was picked up by Texans defensive back M.J. Stewart.

Here's a look at the play:

That put the Texans inside the Packers' 10-yard line, and it only took two plays for Joe Mixon to run the ball in the end zone for the team's first touchdown of the day.

Here's a look at Mixon's score:

The touchdown marks Mixon's third on the season and the second straight game he has found the end zone.

The Texans now have a 2-0 lead in the turnover margin in the first half, and that could loom large when the game gets down to the final minutes. Houston is an underdog on the road against Green Bay, but the team is doing what it needs to if it wants to pull out an upset victory.

The Texans hold a 10-7 lead against the Packers early in the second quarter.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management.

