WATCH: Packers Fan Fights Texans' Joe Mixon After Lambeau Leap Attempt
The Houston Texans are on the road today against the Green Bay Packers, were Lambeau Leaps often take place after touchdowns.
It's common for the home team to take part nearly every score, but road teams sometimes like to get in on the fun, like when Texans running back Joe Mixon scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
However, a Packers fan blocked Mixon's entry to the stands on his Lambeau Leap attempt.
Here's a look at the celebration:
Packers fans got their revenge because Jordan Love was able to lead Green Bay on a touchdown drive that ended in a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. The drive took just over three minutes and saw the Packers move 70 yards on just six plays.
Wicks was then able to have a Lambeau Leap of his own in front of some more welcoming fans on the other side of the stadium at the other end zone.
The Texans now trail 14-10, so they may need more touchdowns and Lambeau Leap opportunities in order to get back in the game against the Packers.
