WATCH: Packers Fan Fights Texans' Joe Mixon After Lambeau Leap Attempt

Joe Mixon tried the Lambeau Leap after a Houston Texans touchdown, but the Green Bay Packers fans weren't having it.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are on the road today against the Green Bay Packers, were Lambeau Leaps often take place after touchdowns.

It's common for the home team to take part nearly every score, but road teams sometimes like to get in on the fun, like when Texans running back Joe Mixon scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

However, a Packers fan blocked Mixon's entry to the stands on his Lambeau Leap attempt.

Here's a look at the celebration:

Packers fans got their revenge because Jordan Love was able to lead Green Bay on a touchdown drive that ended in a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. The drive took just over three minutes and saw the Packers move 70 yards on just six plays.

Wicks was then able to have a Lambeau Leap of his own in front of some more welcoming fans on the other side of the stadium at the other end zone.

The Texans now trail 14-10, so they may need more touchdowns and Lambeau Leap opportunities in order to get back in the game against the Packers.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

