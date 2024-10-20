Texans Daily

Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers

The Houston Texans fell just short against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are heading home after a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

The game came down to the final play, where new Packers kicker Brandon McManus knocked down a 45-yard field goal to give Green Bay the comeback victory.

The Texans had a valiant effort throughout the game, forcing Jordan Love and the Packers offense to three turnovers, but they didn't capitalize off of those opportunities enough.

Texans running back Joe Mixon led the way on offense with 25 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled to get much going through the air, completing 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards.

For the Packers, Love had 220 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions. Running back Josh Jacobs led the way with 76 yards on the ground.

The loss is just the second for the Texans this season, putting them one game ahead in the AFC South standings.

The Texans will fight to stay in first place next week when the Indianapolis Colts come to town.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

