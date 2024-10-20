Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers
The Houston Texans are heading home after a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.
The game came down to the final play, where new Packers kicker Brandon McManus knocked down a 45-yard field goal to give Green Bay the comeback victory.
READ MORE: Texans Interception Leads to Second Joe Mixon TD vs. Packers
The Texans had a valiant effort throughout the game, forcing Jordan Love and the Packers offense to three turnovers, but they didn't capitalize off of those opportunities enough.
Texans running back Joe Mixon led the way on offense with 25 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled to get much going through the air, completing 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards.
For the Packers, Love had 220 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions. Running back Josh Jacobs led the way with 76 yards on the ground.
The loss is just the second for the Texans this season, putting them one game ahead in the AFC South standings.
The Texans will fight to stay in first place next week when the Indianapolis Colts come to town.
READ MORE: Texans Star WR Starts Fight With Packers Pregame
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• WATCH: Texans LB Picks Off Packers' Jordan Love on First Drive
• Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Proud' of Will Anderson Jr.
• WATCH: Packers Fan Fights Texans' Joe Mixon After Lambeau Leap Attempt