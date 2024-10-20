Texans Daily

Texans Interception Leads to Second Joe Mixon TD vs. Packers

The Houston Texans continue to force turnovers and score touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are on top once again after finding the end zone for a second time against the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans drive began after rookie defensive back Calen Bullock picked off Jordan Love. The pick marked Love's second of the game after throwing one to linebacker Neville Hewitt on the game's opening drive. The interception also marked the third of the season for Bullock, who currently heads the team.

Here's a look at Bullock's interception:

From there, the Texans went to the ground and pounded the ball downfield. The Texans went 55 yards on five plays, including four carries from Joe Mixon, who scored his second touchdown of the first half to give the team a 19-14 lead.

Here's a look at Mixon's touchdown:

The Texans opted to go for the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point lead. However, after two chances to get the ball into the end zone again, the Texans were stopped at the goal line, leaving their lead at five points.

The Texans will now go into the half with a likely lead, but they will have to continue to put their foot on the gas if they want to leave Lambeau with a win.

