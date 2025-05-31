Nico Collins Highlights One Massive Standout at Texans OTAs
With the Houston Texans' OTAs now officially getting underway, this roster has gotten the opportunity to get inside the facility, get a few early reps of offseason training, while also getting connected and familiar with the new pieces that may have been added over the past few months.
And of those new pieces brought into the mix this offseason for the Texans, it seems like one veteran acquisition has already caught some notable attention of star wideout Nico Collins for what he brings to this Houston offense: former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk.
During the first days of Texans OTAs, Collins was asked about what he's seen out of Kirk during their initial time together in the receiver room, and didn't hold back on his praise for his fellow pass catcher.
"Everything has impressed me," Collins said. "His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership and just his advice. He is a guy that you need to get advice from. He has been around this game for a long time, so it's only right that you learn from him. I'm glad he is a part of this unit and glad he is a part of this team. It's only right that we build and keep going."
For Collins, it's both on and off the field attributes that make the Texans' new wide receiver truly stand out, and those are type of players you want in the building to furnish a successful and sustainable culture.
Kirk had a season riddled with injuries throughout 2024 with the Jaguars, suiting up in just eight contests for less than 30 receptions and 379 yards and a touchdown. He would then be dealt to Houston this offseason for the small price of a seventh-round pick, now eyeing a fresh opportunity with the third team of his career to get things back on track from a year of ups and downs.
For Collins and Kirk, the stage could be set for a wildly impactful 2025 season, and one that could pay major dividends for how this Texans offense could bounce back from their previous campaign on that side of the ball.
