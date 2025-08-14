Panthers' Dave Canales Gets Honest About DeMeco Ryans and the Texans
The Houston Texans hosted a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday as the NFL season approaches.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales offered praise for the Texans following the joint practice.
"Just a class act, DeMeco Ryans, the Texans, their whole staff, they were so accommodating.. the culture that their building here, their players, they got a talented football team, they played so hard, it was physical hits, great effort all across the field and done with class," Canales said.
This is major praise for Ryans and the Texans, who have turned around their franchise over the past two seasons.
Since taking over as the head coach, Ryans has gone 20-14, leading Houston to two AFC South titles and back-to-back Wild Card victories. However, the Texans have fallen in the Divisional Round in both seasons.
The culture change has been evident with Ryans at the helm and C.J. Stroud at quarterback. In his rookie season in 2023, Stroud completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
His numbers dipped in 2024, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. While this seems like a regression, there were plenty of injuries to Houston's weapons, and Stroud was sacked 52 times, which was the second-most in the NFL.
As Ryans and Stroud enter their third season leading Houston, they will look to make a deep playoff run.
Texans 2025 Season Preview
The Texans were active in retooling their roster around Stroud this offseason. Houston lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency, but acquired Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and drafted Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
They also signed Nick Chubb in free agency, who should be a solid back alongside Joe Mixon.
Houston worked on retooling their offensive line as well this offseason. They traded away five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, while signing tackle Cam Robinson and drafting tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round.
The Texans also brought in a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley. With all of these changes, Houston is hoping to get the best season out of Stroud yet. In two seasons, he has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and could be in the MVP conversation if the offense comes together.
Ryans and the Texans are establishing a strong culture, and with their active offseason, they should be contenders in the AFC.
