REPORT: Texans Sign Nick Chubb to Contract Worth Up to $5 Million
It's official, four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has passed his physical with the Houston Texans, and now put pen to paper on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans and Chubb have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, with a value of up to $5 million with incentives.
Chubb was a mainstay in the Browns' backfield for the past seven seasons since being selected in the second round of the 2018 Draft. He played in 85 total games for the franchise, logging nearly 7,000 yards on the ground and 56 total touchdowns.
Now, he'll be set to join the second team of his career in the Texans for his age-29 season. Chubb will find himself in a running back room headlined already by another strong contributor in Joe Mixon, and will act as a strong one-two punch in the backfield behind C.J. Stroud.
During his last season with the Browns, Chubb did have injuries to disrupt the front and back end of his season, but still managed to suit up for eight games to log 102 carries, 332 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. He suffered from a broken foot at the end of his 2024 campaign with Cleveland, but now with a passed physical in the books, he provides a bit more confidence for his health status moving forward.
Chubb reportedly had interest from other clubs before ultimately signing with the Texans, the New Orleans Saints being among those in the mix, and he even got contract offers with higher guaranteed money than what Houston gave him.
However, the veteran running back, seemingly valued landing in a winning situation, took a bet on himself with a more incentive-laden deal, and now looks to be a significant part of this Texans offense for the 2025 season.
