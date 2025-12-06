Texans Sign Super Bowl-Winning DB to Active Roster

The Houston Texans are elevating a Super Bowl-winning defensive back before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

According to a team announcement, the Texans are signed veteran defensive back Jalen Mills to the 53-man roster.

Texans Sign DB Jalen Mills to Active Roster

Mills, a 10-year league veteran with experience across a handful of teams, has been on the Texans' practice squad since the start of the season after being a part of their training camp roster earlier this offseason, and now finds his way to an official deal to come onto the 53-man roster.

Mills has played two games for the Texans so far this season, combining for four tackles; three assisted and one solo.

Before joining the Texans, Mills had started 92 games in the NFL for the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and the Philadelphia Eagles; the team he was selected to in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and would go on to win a Super Bowl in 2017.

In that Super Bowl-winning campaign, Mills started all 15 games he was healthy throughout the regular season, and the three postseason games within their eventual Lombardi run.

Now that Mills is on the Texans' roster officially, he'll fill in as a welcomed, versatile depth piece in the secondary amid their recent injury troubles.

Heading into the week against Kansas City, both safeties M.J. Stewart and Jaylen Reed will be out for the rest of the season, while starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter is in question due to a foot injury that lingered throughout the week and could keep him out for his first game of the year.

In case the Texans needed an experienced, extra depth piece to throw out into the mix for this week against the challenge that is Kansas City, and moving forward this season, Mills can be just the guy—and now allows him to be thrown onto the field without factoring in any practice squad elevations.

