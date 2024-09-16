Texans Daily

Texans Stay Undefeated, Beat Bears on SNF

The Houston Texans are victorious for a second week in a row.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are sending their fans home happy after a 19-13 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football inside NRG Stadium.

It came down to the final drive as No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams tried to secure the win for the Bears, but it ended after Chicago failed to convert on 4th & 17 with 34 seconds to go.

The Texans and Bears traded field goals to begin the game, but Houston began to take control of the game in the second quarter thanks to 10 unanswered points.

READ MORE: Fight Breaks Out After Texans’ Hit on Bears’ Caleb Williams

C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins for a 28-yard touchdown, which was one of his eight catches for 135 yards on the night.

The Bears always stayed close, scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter on a Khalil Herbert run from two yards out.

The Texans and Bears traded field goals in the fourth quarter, but neither team was able to break away from the other. Luckily for Houston, it still kept them on the winning side of the game.

The Texans will head to Minneapolis next week to face the Minnesota Vikings in hopes of remaining unbeaten.

READ MORE: Nico Collins Gives Texans Lead With Huge Touchdown Over Bears

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Among Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings

• Texans Reveal Final Injury Report vs. Bears

Tyreek Hill Takes Weird Shot at Texans’ C.J. Stroud

Texans Aren't Underestimating Bears QB Caleb Williams

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News