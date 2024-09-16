Texans Stay Undefeated, Beat Bears on SNF
The Houston Texans are sending their fans home happy after a 19-13 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football inside NRG Stadium.
It came down to the final drive as No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams tried to secure the win for the Bears, but it ended after Chicago failed to convert on 4th & 17 with 34 seconds to go.
The Texans and Bears traded field goals to begin the game, but Houston began to take control of the game in the second quarter thanks to 10 unanswered points.
C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins for a 28-yard touchdown, which was one of his eight catches for 135 yards on the night.
The Bears always stayed close, scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter on a Khalil Herbert run from two yards out.
The Texans and Bears traded field goals in the fourth quarter, but neither team was able to break away from the other. Luckily for Houston, it still kept them on the winning side of the game.
The Texans will head to Minneapolis next week to face the Minnesota Vikings in hopes of remaining unbeaten.
