Justin Jefferson May Miss Texans Game

The Houston Texans might get lucky if they don't have to face Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 3.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the Minnesota Vikings this week, which marks a matchup against Justin Jefferson, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Jefferson has eight catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns so far for the Vikings this season, but the star receiver suffered a quad contusion in his team's Week 2 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jefferson is "day-to-day" with a quad contusion, putting his status up in the air for this weekend's game against the Texans.

The Texans will have to prepare for Jefferson one way or another, but his presence vastly changes the outlook of the Vikings offense. If Jefferson can't go, the Vikings will rely more on Jordan Addison (if he returns from his ankle injury) and Jalen Nailor, who already has two touchdowns this season.

The Vikings will begin practicing later in the week, where there will be a better idea as to whether or not Jefferson will play against the Texans in a Week 3 showdown between two undefeated teams.

C.J. Stroud Sends Positive Message to Caleb Williams After SNF

