Texans CB Kamari Lassiter Exits vs. Chargers With Injury

It looks like the Houston Texans could be dealing with a notable absence in their secondary in the form of cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who wound up leaving in the middle of the game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to an injury update from the Texans, Lassiter is questionable to return vs. the Chargers with a knee injury he suffered in the second quarter, and has been taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

UPDATE: Kamari Lassiter returned to the game for the Texans in the second quarter.

Lassiter's injury came off of an attempted tackle on Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris during the first half as Los Angeles was in the red zone. The Texans' corner was taken down awkwardly that led to him being examined by team trainers for a moment before he would walk off the field under his own power.

For any time that the Texans are without their star corner opposite Derek Stingley Jr. is sure to be a major loss on the defensive side of the ball.

Lassiter, in his second year with the Texans, has been a major bright spot on the Texans' defensive unit, emerging as one of the best cornerbacks throughout the league across this season.

In his 15 games played on the season, Lassiter has put together 85 combined tackles, 16 passes defended, seven tackles for loss, and four interceptions, having an even better campaign than he did during his first year in the mix.

For the time that he's stuck to the side, it'll be Stingley continuing to lead the way as Houston's top corner, paired next to veteran Tremon Smith as the one elevated to the number two against the task that is stopping Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offensive attack.

