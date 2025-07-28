Texans' HC DeMeco Ryans Send Stern Message Regarding Joe Mixon's Injury
After news broke last week regarding running back Joe Mixon's injury, Houston Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans offered some encouragement towards his recover process to kick off the week.
When asked about the reports on Monday, Ryans claimed that "nothing's changed with Joe" and that the star running back is continuing to train in the background.
“Nothing’s changed with Joe," Ryans stated. "Joe is still training in the background. I know we get reports about Joe, but nothing's changed, he's still working. Whenever it's time for Joe to be back, he'll be back. A lot of people want to report things about guys with injuries, but my thing is, are you really concerned about our guys, or just trying to get something out there?”
This comes after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Mixon will be out for an extended period of time due to an ankle injury. According to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Mixon injured his ankle over the offseason, which landed him on the non-football injury list before the start of training camp.
Ryans closed the question with another strong remark, stating that he cares about what his players are doing throughout the recovery process.
"We want people here who truly care about our guys," Ryans said. "I care about our guys and what they're doing throughout their process and it'll continue to be that way."
As a former 10-year veteran, Ryans has experience in regards to players dealing with injuries. And while Ryans did not offer a recovery timetable, the third-year head coach made it clear this week that he is obviously more concerned about his star running back fully recovering from the injury.
