Texans Land Former Bears Pass Rusher on $5.25 Million Contract
The first day of the free agency negotiating period has been a busy one for the Houston Texans.
On Monday afternoon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Texans were signing free agent defensive end Darrell Taylor on a one-year deal worth $5.25 million.
Taylor, turning 28 at the end of March, will be entering his fifth NFL season since being drafted by Tennessee. The Seattle Seahawks selected him in the second round with the 48th overall pick in 2020 and he spent three seasons in the Pacific Northwest.
Over 49 games with Seattle, Taylor logged 21.5 sacks, 91 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 34 quarterback hits. He also had five forced fumbles and three passes defended while making 13 starts in navy, green and grey.
Taylor was traded to the Chicago Bears in August of 2024 in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. In 16 games in the Windy City, Taylor had two forced fumbles and 32 tackles, but also a career-low three sacks.
The Texans also reportedly re-signed defensive lineman Derek Barnett earlier on Monday, and the combination of Barnett and Taylor should continue the Houston defensive front's fearsome reputation. However, both moves paled to the Texans' largest of the day: trading five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders in exchange for a haul of draft picks.
