Houston Texans Bring Back Defender on $5 Million Deal
With the negotiating period of free agency now in full swing, the Houston Texans are bringing back a key defensive lineman.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are resigning defensive end Derek Barnett to a one-year, $5 million deal.
Barnett, who will turn 29 in June, has spent the past season and a half in Houston. In 2024, Barnett played in 16 games and totaled five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.
The former Tennessee Volunteer was drafted 14th overall by the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft, then played 73 games in Philadelphia before being waived in 2023. The Texans claimed him off waivers in November 2023, and after logging 2.5 sacks in six games, Barnett resigned with Houston last April.
Barnett gets rewarded by Houston and will look to maintain a Texans defensive line that was dominant last year with Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter. The Texans had 49 quarterback takedowns in 2024, the fourth-most in the NFL.
The Houston Texans had the fourth-fewest cap space in the NFL entering free agency with just $4.4 million of room. The back-to-back AFC South Champions will certainly not be done yet, though, as they look to improve a roster that struggled greatly over the back half of the year.
