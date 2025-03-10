Houston Texans Interested in 49ers Star Free Agent
The Houston Texans don't exactly have a whole lot of room to operate heading into NFL free agency, as they are very thin on cap space.
However, the Texans can still get creative by making some roster moves and restructuring some contracts, which they have already started doing.
Houston has some holes to fill on both sides of the ball, and while its offensive needs are certainly more prominent, the Texans also have some adjustments to make defensively, as well.
Beefing up their front seven in particular should be a priority, so it should not come as a surprise that Houston is on the hunt for a linebacker.
Michael Silver of The Athletic has revealed that the Texans are interested in signing San Francisco 49ers star Dre Greenlaw, who is scheduled to hit the open market.
Silver added that there are multiple other teams in the mix, which is not shocking given Greenlaw's pedigree. But Greenlaw is a player the Texans may realistically be able to add on the cheap.
Why? Because the 27-year-old played in just two games this past season thanks to the torn Achilles he suffered in Super Bowl 58. And upon finally returning from the injury, he sustained a calf injury that knocked him out for the remainder of 2024.
But when healthy, Greenlaw is a force, as evidenced in 2023 when he racked up 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended, serving as a stalwart in the 49ers' elite defense.
The University of Arkansas product would represent one heck of an addition for Houston.
