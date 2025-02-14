Texans Legend Reacts to Team's Offensive Coordinator Hire
The Houston Texans made a jarring shake-up to the team's coaching staff kicking off this offseason with the decision to change their offensive coordinator around.
After two years of Bobby Slowik leading the charge offensively, the Texans opted to pivot in a different direction ahead of the 2025 season by bringing in Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nick Caley as the new man for the job.
It was viewed initially as a bold move by Houston to fire a promising coordinator in Slowik, and even a head coaching candidate to start last offseason. However, Caley presents some appealing upside as the new play-caller for this offense, even catching the early attention of a Texans legend.
Former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson spoke about Houston's offensive coordinator move on Thursday ahead of Travis Scott's annual charity baseball game, where the Hall of Famer dubbed the addition to be a "great hire."
"I think it was a great hire," Johnson said of Caley. "Very creative mind. Just very excited to see what plan is in mind for the organization –– things have been trending in the right direction... I thought Bobby [Slowik] was a great guy. Great coach. You hate to see anyone get fired, but I'm sure he'll get another job somewhere else."
Johnson was a 12-year receiver with the Texans from 2003 to 2014, racking up and dominating numerous franchise records such as being the team's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
And now, the Houston legend has given the team's new offensive mind his stamp of approval.
Especially after the strong early success from Slowik in 2023, it's a tough call to punt on a young and well-appreciated mind. Yet, in the Texans' aggressive championship pursuit, sometimes, bold calls have to be made. Their change atop the offensive staff was just the latest in the process.
Time will tell if the move was worthwhile, but in Andre Johnson's eyes, the Texans should be in good hands.
