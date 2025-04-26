Texans Pull Off Fourth-Round Trade for Future Joe Mixon Replacement
The Houston Texans have made an eye-catching trade up the board on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a deal with the Miami Dolphins, the Texans have acquired the 116th pick in the fourth round, and with it, select USC running back Woody Marks.
In the package to acquire the 116th pick, the Texans gave up the 179th pick and a 2026th third-round pick. The Texans also get the 224th pick in this year's draft.
With the Texans giving up a day two pick in order to trade up for Brooks, it's a bit of a strong investment to make in the backfield, meaning Houston definitely has some confidence in what the USC product can bring to the table.
During his final season with USC, Marks put together 198 carries for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. In the receiving game, he also logged 47 receptions for 321 yards. Before transferring to USC for his fifth season, Marks had spent four seasons with Mississippi State.
Looking at his fit with the Texans, adding Marks in the fold add another layer of explosiveness and production in the backfield next to Joe Mixon, and will could emerge as an immediate impact player, Houston's change-of-pace back in place of Dameon Pierce, being a force as both a runner and receiver.
