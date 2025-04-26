Houston Texans Snag Another Key Weapon for C.J. Stroud in Round 3
The Houston Texans have made another eye-catching offensive addition during this year's draft.
With the 79th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Texans have selected Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel.
Noel, the four-year Cyclones' wideout, pairs alongside the Texans' second-round selection in fellow Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins as Houston's second receiver selection in the first 75 picks of the draft, marking a clear emphasis on adding young, explosive weapons around C.J. Stroud.
During his last season with the Cyclones, Noel put together 80 receptions, 1,194 yards, and eight touchdowns, filing in alongside Higgins as the team's two leading receivers by a wide margin.
Noel now joins a wide receiver room held down by veterans Nico Collins, and Christian Kirk. However, with both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell out of the fold and leaving a major target share open, that could leave a solid opportunity to make an impact in year one alongside his former Cyclones teammate
Now four picks deep into the draft, Nick Caserio has shown a clear emphasis on adding offensive talent wherever available, while also being aggressive in the trade market to move both up and down, as he usually does through each year's draft. Time will tell if that trend continues going down the board.
