Texans Predicted to Draft Electrifying Weapon With 'Deebo Samuel Vibes'
The Houston Texans opted to trade out of their first-round NFL Draft selection on Thursday night, swinging a deal with the New York Giants.
The Texans acquired three picks (including a 2026 third-rounder) from the Giants in the deal, the highest of which was the 34th overall selection.
Houston will be the second team on the clock in Round 2 of the draft on Friday evening, and while many are expecting the Texans to roll with an offensive lineman, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has different ideas for the team.
In his Day 2 mock draft, Baumgarnder has Houston selecting Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III, who he compares to Washington Commanders star Deebo Samuel.
"C.J. Stroud needs protection up front, so offensive tackle could be an option for the Texans after they traded out of the first round," Baumgardner wrote. "But adding a legit playmaker who gives off Deebo Samuel vibes feels like great value."
Burden was widely viewed as a potential top-10 pick heading into 2024, but a rather pedestrian final season at Missouri caused his stock to drop.
The question is whether or not Burden's slide was a direct result of the Tigers' poor quarterback play, as he is just two seasons removed from hauling in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
A downfield burner, Burden would represent a perfect complement to Nico Collins, especially with the Texans losing Stefon Diggs to free agency and likely being without Tank Dell for all of 2025 thanks to a gruesome knee injury.
We'll see what Houston decides to do Friday night, but chances are, the Texans will either be nabbing an offensive lineman or a receiver with the 34th selection.
