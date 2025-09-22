Texans Rookie Reflects on Brutal Performance vs. Jaguars
Among those for the Houston Texans who had a longer day than most during their Week 3 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars was second-round rookie and starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery.
Ersery, who was making his second-ever start at left tackle and third-career start in the NFL, had a far from optimal day in the trenches. He finished his day with a 51.9 PFF grade, logging three penalties to his name, allowing one sack, three hurries, and five pressures to make things a bit tougher on C.J. Stroud in the pocket during an all-around sputtering showing from this offense.
After the game, Ersery would end up taking accountability for those lapses on his part, making the sentiment clear that he didn't play up to the standard he needed to.
“Man, I take responsibility,” Ersery said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “I didn’t play up to the standard, and that ain’t gonna never do it. I’ve gotta be way better, so just keep my process the same. But just work way harder and push myself to the limits. And hope that everything just turn out good for me."
Ersery's had his ups and downs throughout the first three weeks of his career. Week 1 vs. the LA Rams ended up with a similar shaky result, where he finished with the worst PFF grade on the offensive line (41.6) while allowing five pressures and a sack, but Week 2 would be a bit more defined as he moved from the right to left tackle (66.4).
But for the Texans' line to be at its best, and make the vital improvements necessary after three weeks of disarray, it needs to follow with more consistency from their rookie left tackle, playing the most important role on a Houston offensive front, inevitably helping Stroud onto his feet after some excessive turbulence.
Ersery is seemingly committed to making those strides happen, but on the road in Jacksonville, the Texans' rookie was simply outmatched. Now, he'll have eyes set on how to fine-tune his craft further to meet the mark in Week 4.
“I think just over trying to strain and open holes up for the running back and protect CJ and give him time,” Ersery said of how he can improve moving forward. “Those things can be fixed. But it’s a game, so things happen. So, just gotta keep working.”
Throughout the motions of any rookie season, ups and downs are a part of the deal. Ersery is stuck facing those challenges head-on now, but a long season's ahead to bounce back in a major way, and thus, help this offense find success after what's been an ugly three weeks to begin with.