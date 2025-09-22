4 Risers, 4 Fallers From Texans' Ugly Week 3 Loss to Jaguars
With the Houston Texans dropping their third-straight game of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a disappointing 10-17 divisional loss, they now find themselves at a steep 0-3 deficit to the new year, and have many concerns to face on the offensive side of the ball.
But in the process of the Texans falling short in Jacksonville, though, Houston did have a few positive standouts of note. They also had a handful of players with their own lacking performances that led to the result of this one being what it was, thus making for a nice collection of both risers and fallers to credit after Week 3's action.
Here are four risers and four fallers from the Texans after their latest loss in Duval:
Riser: RB Woody Marks
In a limited day on the ground, Woody Marks managed to claim a solid share of the reps that were available in the backfield, and he was pretty efficient in those opportunities as well.
Marks finished with six of the total 15 carries to running backs in the backfield vs. the Jaguars, taking off for 27 rushing yards for 4.5 yards a carry, also with a reception for nine yards as well.
The Texans certainly didn't lean in on the run game too much in this one, but when they did with Marks, he was a nice contributor, which could lead to even more carries coming his way in due time.
Faller: C.J. Stroud
A rough day it was for C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense.
In a game where the Texans had multiple opportunities to capitalize on to change what would be a loss as the end result, Stroud simply wasn't at his best to meet that mark on multiple occasions. He finished completing 25 of his 38 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Stroud did make a few plays to keep the Texans in it, but he didn't do much to will them back to a win either.
Maybe the line in front of Stroud needs to take a step forward. Maybe the offensive play-calling has to be better. But in the NFL, the quarterback and face of the offense will have to shoulder some of the blame himself as well, and with two ugly-looking picks and an 0-3 start to his name, you can see the pressure starting to build early on the Texans' signal caller.
Riser: WR Nico Collins
Sure, Nico Collins did have a killer fumble in the final four minutes of the game, which ended up as a huge blow to the Texans' chances at winning in the second-to-last offensive drive.
But outside of that one mistake, Collins had his best performance of the season by far to give the Houston offense some life throughout the way in this one.
Collins recorded his best mark of the year for both receptions and yards, logging eight catches for 104 yards, also connecting for the Texans' second passing touchdown of the year in a fourth-quarter 50-yard score.
The Texans' offense has a lot of improvements to make, but at the very least, Collins reverted back to his dominant self this weekend after a couple of duds to start the year. That fumble certainly hurts, though.
Faller: LT Aireontae Ersery
It was a brutal one for second round rookie Aireontae Ersery on the Texans' offensive line.
Starting at left tackle for his second-straight game, Ersery finished with six total pressures to his name and allowed 1.5 sacks, leading to a bit of disruption upfront to pair with unit's overall lapses to start the year.
Ups and downs are usually a part of the deal for rookie tackles. But for Ersery to flop in the way he has in both Weeks 1 and 3, it's certainly hurt the overall effectiveness of this unit upfront that's already had a myriad of questions and concerns.
Riser: EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
In another stout defensive effort from the Texans, Will Anderson continued his sack streak to start the new season by logging his third-straight vs. the Jaguars, along with three tackles and two QB hits, now finishing with three total sacks on the year.
For an offense that's faltered in way the Texans' has, Anderson has remained a steady backbone of one of the best pass rushing units in the league, and will look to continue that sack streak to four in Week 4 vs. the Carolina Panthers.
Faller: WR Jayden Higgins
Another week, another limited showing from the Texans' first pick in this offseason's draft.
Higgins finished with his lowest receiving mark of the season vs. Jacksonville. He had just one reception for five yards, which just outpaced his rookie counterpart of Jaylin Noel, who had one catch himself for four yards.
After being the Texans' 34th-overall pick and a priority add for this front office this offseason, three games in, and this coaching staff has yet to value him as expected heading into the year. Perhaps an 0-3 start could allow a few more looks to come his way as Houston tries to find a spark on the offensive end, but to this point, the second-round wideout hasn't made much of a dent at all.
Riser: DB Jalen Pitre
A significant playmaker for the Texans' secondary, Pitre had a positive day for himself on the defensive side of the football.
While Derek Stingley Jr. would be forced out of the contest midway through with an abdomen injury, Pitre would step up in a big way to log three passes defended, along with bringing in Houston's first interception of the season in the second half on Trevor Lawrence, which was a takeaway that ended up keeping the Texans' hopes alive late in the third quarter.
Faller: OC Nick Caley
In terms of who on the Texans saw their stock take the biggest hit this weekend, look no further than first-year offensive coordinator and play caller Nick Caley, who, in three weeks, is already getting fans pounding the table for his replacement after three-straight offensive duds to begin the season.
It might be too early to sound the alarms on Caley's job security, but Week 3 wasn't too pretty. The Texans went 4/15 on third down conversions, had five drives end with a three-and-out and a trio that ended in a turnover, and failed to score multiple touchdowns in a game for what's already the second time this year.
The Texans now have 38 total points scored on the year and an 0-3 record to show for it. The longer those offensive struggles continue, the louder the clammoring will be for Houston to give their new play caller an early boot.